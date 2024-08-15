LECCE. Three people were injured last night in an explosion, probably due to a gas leak, inside a house in Porto Cesareo, in the province of Lecce. Their conditions are said to be serious. According to an initial reconstruction, the tragedy was caused by a gas leak on the ground floor around 1 am this morning. From what we understand, the three smelled a pungent odor but, before realizing what it was, they were hit by the flames. They are a young engaged couple (she is 23 and he is 24) and the girl’s father, originally from Gravina di Puglia (Bari) And on holiday in Salento.

The 58-year-old man, the most seriously injured with burns all over his body, was admitted to the San Giuseppe da Copertino hospital, while the conditions of the young people transported to the Vito Fazzi in Lecce are said to be less critical. The firefighters intervened and put out the fire caused by the explosion and entrusted the three people to the care of medical personnel. The area was made safe and the gas system of the two-room apartment in via Dei Bacini was seized.

*News in progress