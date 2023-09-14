A dog was tragically found lifeless on the terrace of the house where it had been left: it was hanged to death while desperately trying to escape. The sad story comes from Lecce where the owner was reported. The moans of the Labrador, a dog of about four years old, attracted the attention of the neighbors, who immediately alerted the authorities, but when they arrived there was nothing they could do. Shortly afterwards, the owner was identified and a complaint was filed.

“I really can’t understand why anyone would decide to adopt a dog only to relegate it to isolation on a balcony, terrace or garden. Unfortunately, many people still make choices like this. It is even more worrying when, as in this case, the dog is kept tied to a chain, which is now prohibited in almost all Italian regions,” said Piero Rosati, president of LNDC Animal Protection.

“Isolation and chain detention represent among the worst forms of mistreatment towards a dog. This poor labrador was so exhausted by this chain that he had tried in every way to free himself, without succeeding due to the collar that was tightening his neck,” continued Rosati.

LNDC Animal Protection filed a complaint against the owner for mistreatment of the animals and detention incompatible with the nature of the animal, causing serious suffering which in this case led to the death of the dog.

“As always, we encourage citizens to report similar situations to the relevant authorities. If they do not respond, you can write to us at [email protected] and we will do everything possible to intervene before something irreparable happens, as in this case”, explained Rosati.