Lecce, dies at 17 while on a scooter

He died while on his scooter. The heart of Davide Felix, 17, suddenly stopped beating. It happened in Lecce. The young man had a heart defect since birth. Among the probable causes of death, a heart attack. The news was reported by The Puglia newspaper.

An entire city still finds it hard to believe what happened on Christmas Eve morning, December 24th. A day of celebration that became a tragedy for family, friends and how many people had known Davide.

The 17-year-old boy was in love with music and football. He was studying Finance and Marketing Administration at the “Grazia Deledda” technical institute in Lecce. At school everyone remembers him as “a beautiful soul, now he is an Angel and he will stay with us forever!”.

Last farewell to David

This morning, December 28, 2022, Davide’s funeral will take place at 11. A moment to remember him, the last farewell in the square of the Mater Ecclesiae Church of Castromediano.

“It was so sad to see you leave that day. You went and left us to live in a better world. Stay with us the certainty that you will always be in our hearts “, is the greeting of the parents.

Asd Sporting Club, where Davide trained, organized a fundraiser for the family open to anyone who wanted to contribute. Many messages left by friends: “Peace be upon your soul my brother”, “We will never forget you”, “They love you, forever”, “Protect us from above”.