Crazy final at the Olimpico: the Lecceahead thanks to Almqvist, comes out defeated due to the comeback of the Rome registered Azmoun And Lukaku. The possibility of bringing home points for the Apulian team only faded in injury time: “We were lucky in the first half. Falcone saved a penalty, we didn’t start very well and Roma did better. Then we read the game well and did well in the second half. In Serie A, when you have the opportunity to double your lead you have to to do it. You can’t afford to let go in the last two minutes. We weren’t even malicious enough to bring home a draw and we paid the price just as we did in the last two games“began a regretful Roberto D’Aversa.