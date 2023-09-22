Lecce coach Roberto D’Aversa commented to Sky on his team’s performance after the match won against Genoa: “The boys are doing an excellent job and second place in the standings gratifies us even if it doesn’t belong to us. We have taken a step forward to achieve our real objective which is salvation. Tonight we did well against a Genoa team that concedes very little and who took to the pitch in a waiting game. Our opponents were below the line of the ball and found the spaces weren’t easy. Genoa were healthy and are also well trained then the result leads you to take a risk and grant some counterattacks to the rossoblù who never had a shot on target. The goal? Quality from Oudin but everyone deserved this victory From tomorrow we will prepare for the match against Juventus.”