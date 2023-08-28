Lecce as well as in the match at the Via del Mare against Lazio, scores two goals in the second half which tonight in Florence served to find an equalizer at the Franchi. The Giallorossi coach, Roberto D’Aversa commented on the match to Dazn’s microphones: “Four points after two games is a good result even if I don’t look at the standings. There is satisfaction for this draw in Florence and for how we were good at restarting the match after going down by two goals. Here’s what I didn’t like was conceding two goals, one of which is easy to read on the developments of a corner kick. These are sins of youth given that there are many guys. However, in the second half we were very determined and, like against Lazio, we managed to score two goals. If my players understand how good they are, we will do important things.”