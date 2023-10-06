Lecce coach Roberto D’Aversa spoke to Sky Sport after the 1-1 draw at Via del Mare against Sassuolo: “We started well but found ourselves down due to an error on the corner where the penalty originated for Sassuolo. It wasn’t easy to catch up on the opponents but I have important and strong players with enormous potential. I congratulate the boys because they did well to equalize after the initial deficit and we could even have won it. This team is good at overturning the result and in fact we won five points like this. We put a lot of intensity and tonight the fluidity of building the game was good. After four games in the last two weeks it wasn’t easy but the boys showed all their energy.”