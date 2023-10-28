Lecce coach Roberto D’Aversa commented to Dazn on the defeat of the Giallorossi punished by Torino at Via del Mare. “There is regret today because after a great first half, where we created a lot, we went behind at half-time. We had to take advantage of the many opportunities created and now we are here to comment on an undeserved defeat. Credit to Torino for bringing home a result full. We played a great match against a great team even if we made some mistakes. I congratulate Torino who took home the three points with minimal effort. This match serves as a lesson for us but I don’t reproach anything to the boys who like attitude they did well”