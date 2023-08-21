Heart, grit and ideas. Lecce turned Lazio upside down at the Via del Mare stadium with a fantastic second half. Coach Roberto D’Aversa comments on the performance of the Giallorossi on Sky: “I am satisfied with the performance of the boys who, despite the initial disadvantage against strong Lazio, who finished second in the standings last year, overturned the result. Deserved victory thanks to a fantastic recovery. Everyone made me proud, those who started the match and those who took over the running. We are also happy to have won in front of our always large and warm crowd. We are a young team, but despite this, the boys had a excellent reading of the match and against Lazio it wasn’t easy. Good so now we work every day to improve further”