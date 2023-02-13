At the time, Samuel Umtiti was the best central defender on the planet, the Frenchman was a machine both in defense and attack and the key in Barcelona’s last Champions League title as well as in the World Cup that France won in 2018. Without However, everything in the Frenchman’s career has changed, injuries, as well as bad decisions when it comes to betting on alternative treatments have made the defender’s football stagnate.
The last three years of the defender within Barcelona were nothing. The defender had more injuries and relapses than official matches, he did not count for any of the technical bodies in question and this year, after a talk with Xavi, he opted to leave the culé team and sign with Lecce on loan for a full season , an agreement that has benefited and will benefit all parties.
From Italy they report that Lecce is happy with the sporting level that the central defender is showing and that is why if the footballer so wishes, they are willing to sit down with the Barcelona board of directors to negotiate the definitive transfer of the footballer. The culés will not put obstacles to the departure of Samuel, nor do they expect to earn millions of euros from his sale, all they want is for the player not to return to the club to occupy part of the payroll, thus, he is fully willing to open step for the defender to leave the ranks culés.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Lecce #Barcelona #favor #Samuel #Umtiti
Leave a Reply