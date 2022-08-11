Interviewed by ‘Sportitalia‘, Lorenzo Colombostriker of the Lecce owned by Milanmade statements in view of the next match against theInter. These are his words: “It will be a special match for me, as it is for the whole city. For me it means so much to be able to make my debut in this Serie A against Inter, I hope to make many fans all over Italy cheer. I would like to thank you. Special to all the fans for the support they are giving us. We know that the stadium will be full, it will be a pit. An Inter who wants to win the championship is coming, who is very hungry but we too have it. It is our debut , we want to show who we are. It won’t be an easy match for them. ” Milan, off against Udinese: the latest on the Rossoneri.