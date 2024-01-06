Lecce and Cagliari share the match with a 1-1 draw at Via del Mare with goals from Gendrey and Oristanio. The Salento team rises to 21 points while the Sardinians move to 15, momentarily out of the last three positions.

THE MATCH

Balanced match with several reversals, with Ranieri's team starting better, almost taking the lead with Nande but then it was the home team that took the lead with Gendrey's first goal in Serie A in the 31st minute from a free kick Oudin turns the corner, takes time from Augello and heads the ball into the net for 1-0. In the final, Cagliari tries to push forward again but never finds the target and actually risks conceding the second goal in the 38th minute. Again from a corner, Gonzalez heads the ball, the ball goes to Krstovic who, one meter from the goal, in a tight position, sends it sensationally wide.

At the beginning of the second half Lecce was still dangerous with Gallo who came close to doubling the lead in the 48th minute. Ranieri's team raises the pace and in the 68th minute they find the equalizer: a free kick from Viola's midfield, with Oristanio coming out between the lines and deflecting towards the goal, Falcone manages to intercept it, but the ball crosses the goal line and after the check Massa confirms the 1-1 goal. In the 71st minute Cagliari came close to doubling their lead with a great shot by Prati from outside the area, but Falcone performed a miracle with his fist and deflected it into a corner.