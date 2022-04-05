Lecce, double murder in via Montello: life imprisonment for Antonio De Marco

Life imprisonment for Antonio De Marcothe murderer of the fiancés of Lecce, Eleonora Manta and Daniele De Santis. The prosecutor asked for the self-confessed killer, a 21-year-old nurse, in addition to daytime solitary confinement for one year.

The couple, 30 and 33, was murdered on the evening of September 21, 2020 in the house where he lived, in via Montello, near the railway station of Lecce. The murderer had also lived there, renting a room. Antonio De Marco attacked the two on the landing and then in the apartment, hitting them to death with 79 stab wounds.

The prosecutor Maria Consolata Moschettini today invoked the maximum sentence with the aggravating circumstance of isolation. After the arguments of the boy’s defense lawyers and any replies, the definitive sentence for 7 June next.

