Lecce coach Marco Baroni analyzed the victory against Udinese on the microphones of Dazn: “Finally we managed to bring home the entire stake even if with suffering but the performance has always been there even when we have lost. The victory rewards us after 90 well-played minutes where the boys played a good game. Today we were compact, balanced and with good mental and physical endurance, components that will be useful in the final rush. The team believes in salvation and we proved it again tonight against Udinese. The championship is still long and the next match will be against Juventus, a match that we will prepare well and we will try to get a result since the team has important values. For us, facing the Bianconeri is a great opportunity. Now we need to keep a clear head but I’m confident and I congratulate all my boys because both those who played from the start and those who took over today gave their all”.