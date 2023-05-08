Lecce were defeated by Verona at home and this complicates the Apulian plans for salvation. The Giallorossi coach Marco Baroni commented on the match to Dazn’s microphones: “We suffered their departure and went behind Verona. This attitude on the pitch made us stretch and thus a tight match came out of it. difficulty in the second half we did well and when we could hit we scored on one of their vertical balls. At the end of the game I cheered up the boys because they are young and they don’t have to feel this pressure. The fans supported us and now we all remain compact as that defeat weighs and burns but we have salvation in our hands. We must rediscover the serenity that will help us do well in the last few metres. Trust and conviction will also allow us to embark on our path”.