Lecce coach Marco Baroni commented on the 2-2 home draw against Milan on the microphones of Dazn: “Against a very strong opponent who plays modern football, I saw a very aggressive Lecce who played and finished on goal more than Milan We managed with pressure and aggression to put them in difficulty and take away their ideas. Instead, after 2-0 we suffered from their high balls. I’m not disappointed with the equal result even if at 2-0 we could have made the third goal that would have compromised Milan’s match. In any case, I congratulate my boys for their performance. Little changes at home or away we are a newly promoted team and we want to build our own identity in the game. The conviction is there but we must not lower our guard because this championship is very difficult but through these performances we get closer to our goal. come to the end”.