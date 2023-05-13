Lecce came close to success at the Olimpico against Lazio, but took home an important point for salvation. The Giallorossi coach Marco Baroni commented on the match that finished 2-2 to Sky Sport: “I congratulate the team on how they played tonight. We were balanced and we didn’t just defend ourselves by staying high and pressing Lazio. In the final minutes we could have done better but the draw is fine. I repeat that I am happy with the performance also made with courage and determination. But Lecce have always performed well in this difficult league and today we showed that we are alive and we will fight head-on until the end. My team has a clear identity and shouldn’t be worried about salvation. Now let’s pull the plug one day and with the same energy and enthusiasm seen tonight we will prepare for the match against Spezia at home where very often we have been penalized by unfortunate episodes”.