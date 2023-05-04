Lecce coach, Marco Baroni commented the Giallorossi’s match on the Juventus field: “Match played well by my team in terms of attitude, and I’m happy with this. These are prohibitive matches against such strong opponents, but the performance counts and with a little more determination in front of goal we could bring home the result. I liked the team from a personality point of view, perhaps we lacked something in the pressure in the first half. We did better in the second half after I showed the boys where we were missing, a pity because we had concrete opportunities to equalize the result – reports tuttomercatoweb.com -. We hold on to the performance, we knew it was a difficult game.”

GOAL PROBLEM – Baroni replies on the issue of determination in front of goal: “Juve have players who change games, a free-kick so far away, then I told you the second goal that if Kostic doesn’t find space in the middle he can put the ball further back. Of course that the team had chances, they kept the pitch well. You can’t go wrong against these champions, but we kept the pitch and put pressure on Juventus. We had more shots on goal than them and that’s nice, it gives us a performance towards the next fundamental matches that we play at home starting from the first on Sunday. These guys have grown a lot in their conviction, many are rookies. Having played a match like this without fear is something important. I try to transfer to the team never to be afraid because in this we must not fall and having scored a good second half with courage is already important. Even against Udinese in the last one we played the game very well. We have a little problem with the goal, but we carry this with us otherwise we won’t we would be there in the standings. But today we were dangerous, we can improve in the last 25 meters and we’ve already improved a lot. We’ll play against Verona in front of our fans and I’m confident especially if we have this attitude seen in Turin”