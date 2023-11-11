A yellow-red shirt with the number 5, Nicola Loprieno’s favorite at the time of his adventure with the Lecce shirt. Above all, a shirt to promote research into cures for ALS. This afternoon, before the kick-off of the match against Milan, the president of the Salento team Saverio Sticchi Damiani gave a shirt dedicated to Loprieno to Lalla, the former footballer’s wife, and his two children.

initiative

—

US Lecce, partner of the non-profit association “conSLAncio”, wanted to address a thought in the pre-match of the 12th matchday to the former footballer who two years ago, after a long battle with the disease, passed away at the age of 78 years old. Loprieno, originally from Bari, played for Lecce from 1974 to 1978, making dozens of appearances between Serie B and C. Lalla Desiderato, who has always been at his side, has participated in numerous charitable initiatives in recent years, becoming herself a member of “conSLAncio”. The Giallorossi club welcomed his invitation to support the search for treatment, dedicating a special thought to its former member just moments before the start of the match against Milan.