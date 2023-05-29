Gdf, a Monopoli judge arrested in Lecce. A lawyer and three accountants are also under house arrest

There Finance Police of Lecce has executed a precautionary order to the House arrest against a magistrate of Monopoli, Pietro Errede, involved in an investigation for crimes against the public administration in relation to events that occurred when he was on duty at the bankruptcy court of Lecce. The Apulian judge – now in service in Bologna – is not the only one, too a lawyer and three accountants they were placed under house arrest at the disposal of the Potenza judiciary; all from Lecce, with the exception of the lawyer who instead practices at the forum of Rome. The magistrate heir, however, was already under investigation in the proceeding for corruption and bid rigging.

LThe investigation started a year ago after an anonymous complaint and concerns a round of appointments and assignments piloted at the Bankruptcy Court of Lecce. Among the alleged crimes, even one alleged interference in a judicial auction in exchange for favours. In total there are ten suspects.

