An entire community was shocked after a 23-year-old boy originally from Nardò, a student of the University of Salento, jumped from the fifth floor window of a building in the center of Lecce, crashing to the ground. When the 118 vehicles arrived on site, the young man was still breathing despite the thud but died shortly after. It would have been a voluntary gesture.

Neighbors said that before committing suicide, the young man had a heated argument with the girl he lived with. The tragedy took place around half past one in the night between Friday and Saturday. According to the reconstructions of the policemen, the two boyfriends had gone out that evening with a group of friends, and while they were in a club they had already begun to argue.

Once home, the dispute flared up even more until the 23-year-old took the extreme action. The boy opened a window and jumped out. The reason for the dispute could be related to drug addiction, for which the boy had also been followed by a community. The hypothesis is that he wanted to go out again to get drugs, while the woman tried to stop him.

