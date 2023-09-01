Approved by the FDA earlier this year, lecanemab as a therapy for Alzheimer’s is an antibody that reduces the buildup in the brain of a sticky peptide called amyloid-beta (Aβ), which is thought to be primarily responsible for the disease . Distributed in bimonthly infusions,lecanemab it specifically targets protofibrils, the type of Aβ clumps thought to be the most neurotoxic. Studies have shown that lecanemab slows cognitive and functional decline in patients with early stage Alzheimer’s disease.

A new study about the drug was posted on Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Lecanemab: here’s what the latest research says

As with many other cutting-edge therapies, we know more about lecanemab’s effectiveness than how it actually works. A new study identifies a possible means for its impact on patients.

“We believe we’ve found a mechanism that is one of the reasons lecanemab works,” says co-senior author Erin Norris, a research associate professor in Rockefeller’s Patricia and John Rosenwald Laboratory of Neurobiology and Genetics.

Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia in the world. In the United States, six million people live with the disease; 1 in 5 women and 1 in 10 men over 45 are at risk of developing it. Since the turn of the century, deaths from Alzheimer’s have increased by 145%, accounting for 1 in 3 deaths of the elderly.

The disease is terrifyingly complex. Most Alzheimer’s cases don’t have a simple genetic cause, but are due to each person’s unique mix of genetics, lifestyle, environmental exposures and risk factors, which researchers have yet to distinguish.

The slow progress on drug therapies has been equally staggering. Until lecanemab, the most promising candidate was aducanumab, an antibody therapy that also reduces Aβ clusters in the brain. The drug got FDA approval in 2021, but aducanumab causes devastating side effects in some patients. The worst are amyloid-related imaging abnormalities, or ARIA, which take two forms: edema, accumulation of water in the tissue, or hemorrhage.

Aducanumab causes ARIA in about 35% of patients. Two other anti-Aβ therapies still in clinical trials had no better results: gantenerumab causes ARIA in 30% of patients and donanemab in 27%.

However, lecanemab causes ARIA in only 10% of patients. Intrigued by this low number, the Rockefeller team had two questions: Why is it effective and why does it cause much less AIR?

The researchers knew where they wanted to look: the specific type of lecanemab’s target Aβ clumps, known as protofibrils. They already knew that Aβ is responsible for activating the plasma contact system – a sort of backup to the body’s primary coagulation system, which keeps blood from leaking to the site of a wound – and they suspected that Aβ protofibrils had a unique relationship with Aβ. contact system.

The lab had previously documented that the touch system was more activated in Alzheimer’s patients than in people without dementia and had identified connections between the cognitive decline characteristic of Alzheimer’s and associated cerebrovascular abnormalities such as hemorrhage, decreased cerebral blood flow, and small pots.

The fact that lecanemab targets Aβ protofibrils and is effective against Alzheimer’s gave them a choice. Using about a dozen different tests, studies and analyses, the team studied plasma from healthy donors to analyze its mechanistic details.

The researchers found that of the multiple forms of Aβ, the protofibrils were the only form that activated the touch system. It’s sort of the goldilocks of Aβ: the smaller shapes were too small for contact system activation and the larger shape was too big, but the protofibril was perfect.

Protofibrils have just the right amount of space for two plasma proteins, coagulation factor XII and high molecular weight (HK) kininogen, to bind close to each other on their surfaces.

When this happens, HK is broken down, producing a peptide called bradykinin that dilates blood vessels. Bradykinin serves several purposes in the body and may be particularly useful for lowering blood pressure. But overproduction of bradykinin leads to inflammation and edema, the side effect of ARIA that has been the bane of other anti-Aβ therapies.

Lecanemab, according to them, interferes with Aβ in two ways: it reduces the amount of accumulation in the brain and prevents the protofibrils from activating the contact system, which in turn inhibits the production of bradykinin. This may explain why lecanemab causes less ARIA.

“It’s quite surprising,” says Norris, “that the form of Aβ that specifically activates the contact system is the same form of Aβ targeted by lecanemab.”

The Rockefeller team is particularly intrigued by this discovery because it parallels their work on an antibody they developed called 3E8. Like lecanemab, 3E8 blocks activation of the contact system, but it does so by targeting HK, preventing its breakdown and bradykinin production.

“If you block the touch system, you’ll have less Alzheimer’s disease,” says co-senior author Sidney Strickland, the Rockefeller’s Zachary and Elizabeth M. Fisher professor of Alzheimer’s and neurodegenerative diseases.

This anti-HK therapy could be used to treat Alzheimer’s patients alone or in combination with existing anti-Aβ drugs, Norris says. “You could use it as a complement to lecanemab or donanemab. With these drugs, you block Aβ, but still get contact system activation caused by other factors, leading to ARIA. If you completely block the contact system, you may just need to eliminate ARIA.”

Based on the primate studies, Strickland expects 3E8 to be administered once a month, potentially simultaneously with one of the bimonthly anti-Aβ therapies. “So you could self-administer, carry it on lecanemab, or possibly even create a blend,” Strickland says.

Additionally, Norris adds, if 3E8 proves effective in clinical trials — which are still far ahead — it could potentially be used to treat a variety of diseases with one thing in common: touch system activation. “Touch system dysregulation is implicated in COVID, sickle cell disease, hereditary angioedema, inflammatory bowel disease, sepsis, lupus, arthritis and even cancer metastases.”

For the first time, researchers have described the structure of a special type of amyloid-beta plaque protein associated with the progression of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). In a report published May 10 in the journal Neuron, the scientists showed that small clumps of amyloid-beta protein could be floating through the fluid of brain tissue, reaching many regions of the brain and disrupting the functioning of local neurons.

The research also provided evidence that a recently approved AD treatment could neutralize these small diffusible aggregates.

As a cause of dementia, AD affects more than 50 million people worldwide. Previous research had found that AD patients have an abnormal buildup of a natural substance, amyloid beta protein, in the brain that can disrupt neurotransmission. There is currently no cure for the disease. But in recent years, scientists have developed new treatments that can reduce AD ​​symptoms such as memory loss.

“The study is timely because, for the first time in human history, we have an agent that can actually treat people with Alzheimer’s in a way that could slow their cognitive decline,” says Dennis Selkoe, the study’s corresponding author at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital of Boston. “And we were never able to say those words until the last few months.”

In January, the US Food and Drug Administration approved lecanemab, an antibody therapy for the treatment of AD. In a phase III clinical study, lecanemab slowed cognitive decline in patients with early AD. The scientists suspect that the drug’s positive effect may be associated with its ability to bind and neutralize soluble aggregates of amyloid beta protein, also known as protofibrils or oligomers, which are tiny floating clumps of amyloid beta protein.

These small clots can form in the brain before further clumping together into large amyloid plaques. The small clumps can also break off and spread away from the amyloid plaques that are already there.

“But no one has been able to define with structural rigor what a ‘protofibril’ or ‘oligomer’ to which lecanemab binds is,” says first author Andrew Stern, a neurologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “Our work identifies that structure after isolating it from the human brain. This is important because patients and drug developers will want to know what exactly lecanemab binds to. Could you reveal something special about how it works?”

Stern, Selkoe and their team successfully isolated free-floating beta-amyloid aggregates by immersing postmortem brain tissue from typical AD patients in saline solutions, which were then centrifuged at high speed. These tiny clumps of amyloid-beta protein access important brain structures such as the hippocampus, which plays an important role in memory. Working with colleagues at the Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, UK, they determined the atomic structure of these tiny aggregates, down to the single atom.

“If you don’t know your enemies, it’s hard to defeat them,” Selkoe says. “It was a nice coincidence that all the work we were doing happened just as lecanemab became widely known and available. This quest brings together the identity of the villain and something that can neutralize him.”

Next, the team plans to observe how these tiny clumps of amyloid-beta travel through the brains of living animals and study how the immune system responds to these toxic substances. Recent research has shown that the brain’s immune system reaction to beta-amyloid is a key component of AD.

“If we can figure out exactly how these tiny diffusible fibrils exert toxicity, then perhaps the next AD drugs could be better,” Stern says.