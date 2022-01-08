Once again, the COVID-19 It is causing all kinds of havoc worldwide, which is why different events and presentations have decided to return to the online format for the second year in a row. Such is the case of the Legends European Championship 2022, one of the most important European tournaments in League of Legends and that will start with him Split spring completely digitally.

Via Twitter, the LEC organizers announced the following:

“Due to ongoing restrictions as a result of COVID-19 and the increasing number of cases in Berlin since the beginning of the year, teams will compete remotely for the start of the Spring Split 2022 regular season. Our first and foremost priority it is always the health and well-being of the players, coaches, team personnel and our staff. To achieve that and ensure the continuity of the league itself, the teams will compete from their offices at the beginning of the split. ”

The tournament will begin on January 14, where we will see the new Perks team face off against the current champions of the region.

It will be until next January 14 when the maximum circuit of League of Legends of Europe resume activities with the meeting of the new team of Perkz against the current champions of the region. Down here you can see the complete game scheme: schedule is live, can’t wait for superweek Check out the opening day matches of the 2022 #LEC Spring Season! 📅 Full schedule: https://t.co/Ge78qGyOOT pic.twitter.com/fv9mmr1SUH – LEC (@LEC) January 5, 2022

