The Lakers star has built a successful parallel career: commercial icon and entrepreneur, from pizzas to cinema. Only Messi collects more than him. The next step? Own an NBA franchise
LeBron James is not just a basketball player. He is not only the best scorer of all time in the NBA. LeBron James is also a business icon, political and civic activist. And also a witty entrepreneur. Record holder on and off the parquet. All these things hold together admirably. “LeBron, in addition to many other talents, has a mind for money,” said Warren Buffet, a man who knows a little about business.
