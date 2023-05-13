The yellow-purples got off to a bad start and were in serious danger of not making the playoffs, now they’re in the final in the West: yet another masterpiece by a 38-year-old star who has learned to manage himself but who makes a difference when he has to
Everyone thought so, let’s be honest. That LeBron had a phenomenal game in the barrel in the series with the Warriors, since he still hadn’t pulled it out yet. It arrived on time, and when he mattered most.
#LeBrons #masterpiece #drags #Lakers #shouldnt
Leave a Reply