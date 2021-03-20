LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar and MVP award candidate, withdrew this Saturday from the game against the Atlanta Hawks after suffering a ankle injury that has reigning NBA champions on edge.

The Los Angeles team, which has not been able to count on its other figure, Anthony Davis for a month, fell 99-94 to the Hawks but its attention is focused on knowing the extent of LeBron’s injury.

At the beginning of the second quarter at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, James played a ball with Solomon Hill, whose body ended up colliding with the Lakers forward’s right leg. LeBron immediately fell to the ground between gestures of pain grasping the right knee with one hand and the ankle with the other.

The leader of the reigning NBA champions continued for a few seconds in the game and scored a triple from the corner but was later retired and made his way to the locker room limping and furious, throwing a chair to the ground. Later the Lakers reported that their player suffers a “right ankle injury” and was not going to return to the court, without giving details of the possible extent of the injury.

With their star off the court, the Lakers conceded a 12-0 run between the end of the second quarter and the beginning of the third, that put the triumph of the Hakws on track.

Power forward John Collins, with 27 points and 16 rebounds, was the figure of the game for the Hawks, who added their eighth consecutive win after coach Lloyd Pierce’s relief by Nate McMillan. For the Lakers, power forward Montrezl Harrell added 23 points and 11 rebounds and German point guard Dennis Schröder 16 points and 4 rebounds. Until his departure from the court, LeBron James had 11 minutes of play with 10 points, 1 rebound and 4 assists.

Favorite for MVP



At 36, ‘King James’ is the Lakers leading scorer with 25.8 points per game, plus 8.1 rebounds and 8 assists in 34.5 minutes per night. The forward’s heavy play load, who played 46 minutes in a double overtime against the Pistons on February 2, generated concern around the Lakers, who currently occupy second place in the Western Conference.

An eventual prolonged absence from LeBron would be a blow to the Los Angeles franchise, which has already been playing since mid-February without Anthony Davis, who will still be out for at least two more weeks with a calf injury. At the same time, a major injury could also hurt the star’s chances of winning the MVP award (Most Valuable Player), one of his big goals for this season.

A four-ring winner and a 10-time NBA finalist, LeBron said Thursday that in his career he deserved more than the four MVP awards he owns. “It should be more than four, I think,” he pointed out. “But I don’t have them and I don’t sit around thinking about it or crying about it,” he continued. “I bet a lot of the greats in the sport feel like they should have had more, if you ask any of them,” he said.

Another great MVP favorite, Cameroonian center Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), will also be out for at least a couple of weeks due to a left knee contusion suffered on March 13.

The list of candidates for the award includes other names such as Serbian center Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), point guard James Harden (Brooklyn Nets) and Greek power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), winner in the last two seasons.