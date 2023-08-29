The cardiac arrest that the young basketball player Bronny James, LeBron James’ eldest son, suffered a month ago was due to a congenital heart defect from which he can fully recover, His family reported this Friday in a statement.

After evaluations by doctors from three prestigious medical institutions “the probable cause of Mr. James’s sudden cardiac arrest has been identified,” the James Family text said.

“This is an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect that can and will be treated,” detailed.

“We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and his return to basketball in the very near future. We will continue to provide updates to the media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy,” the statement concluded.

This was the medical mishap of Bronny James

The basketball world was shocked to learn that 18-year-old Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest during training with his new team at the University of Southern California (USC) on July 24.

A day later, when the incident was publicly disclosed, the promising forward had already been released from the intensive care unit and 48 hours later he was released.

The athlete played this season with NCAA with the USC Trojans.

Bronny James, one of the biggest and most popular high school basketball figures, announced in May his commitment to USC for the upcoming season, which was expected to be his last before participating in the NBA Draft.

LeBron James, winner of four rings and top scorer in NBA history, has repeatedly expressed his intention to remain active until he can share a team with his son.

with AFP

