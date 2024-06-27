LeBron James and his son Bronny will play together for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2024-2025 NBA season. In the second round of the draft, the Lakers – with pick number 55 – selected Bronny James, a 19-year-old guard coming out of USC college.

LeBron James, 40 years old in December, thus fulfills his dream of sharing the locker room with his son: it has never happened in the NBA. The choice of Bronny James is the topic of the day, of course. The rumors that preceded the Lakers’ call referred to intense work by agent Rich Paul: LeBron James’ agent would have notified all the teams interested in Bronny. There was no point in choosing him, the boy obviously would have only liked the Lakers as his destination and in case of a call from another team he would have packed his bags for Australia.

Bronny James leaves the NCAA after just one portion of the season at USC with 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in just over 19 minutes per game. The boy, who made a good impression before the draft in the Chicago combine, returned to the court at USC after a 5-month stoppage for heart surgery: the operation, after a cardiac arrest, corrected a congenital defect.

Formally, LeBron can free himself from the Lakers. Obviously, he won’t: he will exercise the option that extends his contract for one season for 51.4 million dollars of salary. According to ESPN, the yellow-purple franchise aims to offer LBJ a new three-year contract for 162 million in total.