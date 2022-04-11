LeBron James, leader of the Los Angeles Lakers, assured this Monday that he signed with the Los Angeles team four years ago with the aim of winning the title and that the ring won in 2020 did not satisfy his “hunger” for new successes with his franchise. “I came here to win a title. And I want to win more. I got what I wanted to win, but I’m still hungryLeBron said at a press conference organized by the Lakers, who hit rock bottom this year by finishing eleventh in the West and out of the playoffs and play-ins.

“I’m sure the team wants the same, this team has always gone for the win. I did it, we did it, but I want to do it again,” he added. LeBron spoke at a press conference shortly before the firing of Frank Vogel as coach was made official and He assured that he has “nothing but words of appreciation for Frank”.

Asked about the future of the Lakers sports project, “King James” assured that the decisions of the board do not depend on him. “The board will do what it has to do to improve this team, I can give my opinion but they will do what is best“, said.

Despite the disgust for the failure experienced this year, LeBron was calm and determined to continue improving during the preseason. In particular, he wants to work on free throws. “I want to improve on the free throw line, I have to improve. I’m down in free practice, I have to improve. Before Miami I was up in the table of that specialty, but then I lost it“, he stated. This season, LeBron had a 75.6% success rate in free throws. His record is 78%, achieved with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2008-2009 season.

LeBron, finally, assured that once his team ran out of options, he stopped having interest in the title of leading scorer: “Going for that trophy when we were already out of play in would have been the worst thing ever done“. And he assured that the new big three (himself, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook) failed for one clear reason: “We weren’t on the track together.” The three only met in 21 games, and the Lakers won 11 for 10 losses in them.