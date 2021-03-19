LeBron James continues to expand his business beyond the world of basketball. The four-time NBA champion has increased his stake, along with his partner Maverick Carter, in the business conglomerate Fenway Sports Group, owned by John Henry, Tom Werner and Mike Gordon. A great step forward from one of the best players in the history of basketball in his professional future off the court.

As announced by the newspaper The Boston Globe, the acquisition of a higher stake in the business group makes LeBron and his partner co-owners of the Boston Red Sox baseball team, the Nascar Roush Fenway Racing team and, most importantly, English Liverpool. An operation that turns the Los Angeles Lakers player, and his friend and business partner, into the first black partners of the powerful Fenway group. “For me and my partner Maverick, being the first two black men to be part of that ownership group is great. It gives people who look like me hope and inspiration that it can be done. It’s great to be with such a good group, “LeBron James said of the operation.

The Fenway Sports Group conglomerate of companies, formerly known as New England Sports Ventures, has businesses in various parts of the world and in different sports spectra. She has owned both Liverpool and Anfield Stadium since they acquired the club in October 2010 for € 350 million.

LeBron James, at Anfield in 2011.

ANDREW YATES (AFP)



LeBron who had a minority stake in Liverpool since 2011 (after spending around 6 million euros) He will now have a much more ambitious role in both the parent company and the Liverpool club itself. “It has been very exciting to see a club with so much history come back to the top again and be part of all this ”, Carter, LeBron James’ business partner, said of the Anfield team. Over the years, it is believed that LeBron expanded his initial investment in the entity. net, around 2%, reaching around 40 million euros invested. The economic injection provided by LeBron and his partner in Fenway Sports Group will allow the company to acquire more strategic assets, mainly new sports entities.

