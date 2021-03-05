LeBron James team for the All Star.

Giannis Antetokoumpo was the first player chosen by LeBron James to make his team in the All Star that takes place on the 7th in Atlanta (early morning from Sunday to Monday in Spain). LeBron’s next picks were Stephen Curry (Golden State), Luka Doncic (Dallas) and Nikola Jokic (Denver) as starters.

“I have tried to choose the players who could best complement each other,” said LeBron, who for the first time will play alongside Anteto, MVP of the last two seasons and captain of the teams that faced LeBron’s in the last two All Star. “There will be some mischief, but it is about playing the game correctly and getting the victory,” completed the Lakers star.

Kevin Durant, captain of his team although he will not be able to play due to an injury, chose in this order Kyrie Irving (Nets), Joel Embiid (Sixers), Kawhi Leonard (Clippers), Bradley Beal (Washington) and Jayson Tatum (Celtics) , as headlines. Tatum will fill Durant’s spot in that starting five. And as a first backup, KD chose his Nets teammate James Harden. The remaining reserves chosen by Durant are Devin Booker (Phoenix), Zion Williamson (New Orleans), Zach LaVine (Chicago), Julius Randle (Knicks), Nikola Vucevic (Orlando) and Donovan Mitchell (Utah)

LeBron’s chosen backups are Ben Simmons (Sixers), Chris Paul (Oklahoma), Jaylen Brown (Celtics), Paul George (Clippers), Domantas Sabonis (Pacers) and Rudy Gobert (Utah). Anthony Davis, injured, will not be able to play. The 70th edition of the All Star will be very special due to the pandemic. It will be held in a single day instead of a weekend as usual and the Rising Stars game will not be played. The triples and skills contests will be held before the game and the dunk, during the break.

Math contest: Anfernee Simons (Portland), Cassius Stanley (Indiana) and Obi Toppin (New York). The judges for this test will be Dominique Wilkins, Spud Webb, Jason Richardson, Dee Brown and Josh Smith.

Triple contest: Stephen Curry (Golden State), Donovan Mitchell (Utah), Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown (Boston), Devin Booker (Phoenix) and Zach Lavine (Chicago).

Skills contest: Luka Doncic (Dallas), Chris Paul (Phoenix), Nikola Vucevic (Orlando), Domantas Sabonis (Indiana), Robert Covington (Portland) and Julius Randle (New York).