Tremendous show. LeBron James said he didn’t like the play-in, but he was the one who turned it upside down at the last minute. The Lakers are saved from playing more and are already looking towards the Suns, their rival in the playoffs from the weekend. The reigning champions got rid of the Warriors, who resisted until the end, to win seventh place in the Western Conference. LeBron, as a good hero, was the one who said the last word: A beautifully made triple in the last minute was what ended with the rival, with Curry not knowing how to respond to what his neighbor from Akron had done: a triple in his style.

It was a night of many alternatives, with the Lakers playing weak only until James changed the game and Davis began to have the confidence to do everything he knows how to do. Not only Curry but Wiggins, Bazemore, Poole or Toscano-Anderson, all gave a levelon to make the Angelenos suffer, who must do their homework for their first series. In fact, the control was, almost completely, of the Warriors. Their courage, their performance is valuable and they must show that quality before the Grizzlies, your rival to hunt down the last ticket.

Before the Lakers head to play the Suns in playoffs they must make an examination of conscience. They left some Warriors alive without Thompson, Wiseman and Oubre, a set of circumstances, they did not use Marc Gasol, testimonial role of Harrell and Drummond, undervaluation of Wiggins or Poole, Kuzma was not the third in discord one more day, etc. Vogel and his players still have a debit, although a victory with so much adrenaline used in the end is worthy of being celebrated in style.

A 4-12 run with the Warriors unleashed opened the night at Staples Center. There was no sign of LeBron and Davis, it was Kentavious Caldwell-Pope who put up with it first. The Wiggins and Bazemore, the first to kick their feet to the advantage, were joined by several more players. The pace that the visitors acquired in the first half, still with Curry warming up, was dazzling. Not only in attack, they were scorching Vogel’s Lakers, the defensive masterpiece in the 2020 Finals, in the back zone. Caruso got in the way and wanted to fix the mess, but a small arreón from those of the Bay made them look good ahead when entering a second room that would be their way of pressing already in a big way.

Curry started doing Curry stuff, and the Lakers were handicapped by a man-pointing Jordan Poole, as Kerr has pointed out in the past. A pique of his with Davis would be what would activate the latter, but the boy’s party has little to complain about. With him and more rotation men, the Warriors were facing Lakers who did not notice LeBron either when he was inside or when he was outside, and three-quarters of the same with AD The accolade came, after two futile attempts to improve the score. , on the brink of rest: Curry went three, step back and triple of those to win millions. It was a +13, his maximum advantage.

Something must have changed in the dressing room. Davis was activated and began to gain confidence in the long shots, for which he was not having tact. Inside there was no Drummond that was worth it, it was Davis. Although the one who changed the trend was LeBron James and not only because of the final shot. The one who led them to balance the score was the king of Akron with two arreons in a row between the third and fourth periods. Already in the final they got to put five up with a very famous triple from Davis. What I had to do was see the Warriors’ resources and, of course, there they were. Nervous, yes, but Poole put his three up again. And Green’s punch came to LeBron in the face, finger to eye, and that woke up the beast like Poole’s sting did with Davis. He later assured that he did not see anything, but thank goodness. With just one minute to go, James was passed the hot potato, ending possession already more than eight meters on the right side. Curry, who raised his hand to pluck, gave him an alien face that said it all. Marcianada the one I had just done. And to her there was no answer. The Warriors tried to find their star shortly after, in two final plays, but it was not possible and the 103-100 of the crowned king prevailed.