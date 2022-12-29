Without mentioning them, James launched an attack on the yellow-violet owner Buss and on gm Pelinka. However, it is unlikely that his words are a prelude to retirement or a change of shirt

“I’m about to turn 38, I’m wondering how much longer I’ll play. And as always I want to win. Playing basketball at a high individual level – because by taking care of my body I’m still playing at a high level – just to play, with no chance of winning, it’s not in my DNA. I don’t want to end my career like this, as a team result”. LeBron James’ words are loud and clear. And they make noise.

Words like stones — He pronounces them in Miami, in an Arena where he celebrated two titles, where his Los Angeles Lakers suffered yet another defeat of the season, against the Heat. The yellow-purples are thirteenth in the West with a record that to define disappointing is an understatement: 14 won and 21 lost. He, who will blow out 38 candles tomorrow, scored 27 points, pulled down 9 rebounds, fanned 6 assists. It wasn’t enough for the Californians to even stay in the game until the end. And therefore, all the more reason, LeBron’s sentences are more peremptory than a dunk. Especially thanks to this additional addendum: “I still want to be able to compete for the ring because I know what I can bring (as a dowry) to each franchise with the right pieces (around)”.

LeBron as Conte? — Someone thought of taking the preview of a farewell to the Lakers, a bit like when Antonio Conte spoke of a “100 euro restaurant” to be paid in order to aspire to prestigious goals, those that were required of him, on the Juventus bench. It was the beginning of the end of his adventure in black and white, then. When he asked for reinforcements by knocking on the company cash desk. Let’s clear the field of misunderstandings: this is not the case. Here because. Here’s what LeBron, who never speaks straight, who always studies every syllable pronounced, imagining the effect he will have, said what he said. A strong message to the Lakers, sure. But not goodbye. See also NBA: LeBron does not rule out returning to Cleveland; he wants to play with his son

At least two more years — James has a contract with the Lakers guaranteed for two more seasons and $96 million. Season 2 is a player option. But LeBron doesn’t have the slightest intention of declining it, of leaving. He is waiting for Bronny, the eldest son, in the NBA, if the scion will be able to deserve it. And if he’s not, there’s always the lifesaver Klutch, the first player agency in the league, which he indirectly controls, that can place him somewhere, worst-case scenario in the G League. There are always the South Bay Lakers as a lifesaver, there in El Segundo. “I think of my son who is about to graduate and go to college (he hasn’t decided where yet, offers are not lacking, but the father’s long shadow isn’t always an advantage, ed.), I think of my youngest son who will high school year…I’m still playing: how much time (without him near) will I lose…So I think about everything a bit, imagining the future…”. Again: don’t fall for it. LeBron is not thinking about retiring. Even less than leaving Los Angeles, the center of his business. The reason why he plays in the Lakers, where he decided to end his career, years ago. Always watch what they do, not what they say. LeBron has just renewed his contract by getting paid by the Lakers like King Midas. Not making discounts to win, to allow the Lakers to strengthen the team. Far from it. He didn’t give up a dollar. LeBron is an extraordinary player and a politician in the making. Every word that he utters, intelligent, man of power and millionaire businessman, is a message sent to someone. See also D'Amato, golden fairy: she is the all-around European champion. Bronze in May

Buss and Pelinka, are the ears ringing? — LeBron in front of a few reporters wanted to convey a strong message to ESPN to get to his fans. Lakers and more. Annoyed to hear that he’s now playing for stats, to break Abdul Jabbar’s all-time points record, and we’re almost there, he’ll do it within the season if he doesn’t get hurt, he fed the media the culprits. Because if the Lakers lose, there has to be a culprit. And even if he mainly made the team, through Klutch and her personal relationships, he has an extraordinary power that he has been able to conquer over the years, from this point of view he has changed history and the league, he counts more than Commissioner Silver , in certain moments, because it has a very different and superior impact on the product and the NBA related industries, the responsibilities of the knockouts must be saddled with others. To avoid image drop. And therefore, reiterating his desire to win as a team, real or presumed, LeBron calls into question Jeanie Buss, the owner, and Rob Pelinka, the General Manager. He exposes them to public ridicule without mentioning them. He knows well that the bitterness of the supporters of a noble franchise with a large following needs a scapegoat and he knows equally well that it is easy to blame those two, gentlemen nobody in the collective imagination. Easier to throw from the tower, in the moment of crisis, than one of the best players of all era. LeBron does more anyway: he indirectly asks them for reinforcements. He asks for market interventions from the franchise, in addition to those that he concocts via Klutch. And never mind if some moves by the Lakers have to make up for his market errors. Dust him under the rug. Red, because we’re talking about the King, the one with the baskets. Indeed, yellow-violet, the colors of him today, but also of tomorrow. See also James Rodríguez and the laudatory congratulations for Karim Benzema

