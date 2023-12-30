LeBron Jamesprobably by mistake, triggered a war between streaming enthusiastsasking via their social profiles which one is the best and which one should you choose to start streaming Madden NFL games.
The sports star has achieved further 4,000 responses in half a day and among the various comments there are also those from Dan Clancy – CEO of Twitch – and Adin Ross – Kick streamer -.
Ross responded by stating that Kick is the best choice to earn a lot of moneybut that's probably not LeBron James' goal.
The words of the CEO of Twitch
The CEO of Twitchmore professionally, said, “I'm a little biased since I run Twitch, but Twitch is the best platform to engage your fans. You might also consider broadcasting on Twitch and YouTube at the same time .”
This is probably the one best answer for LeBron Jameswho is credibly interested in choosing a proven platform, with many useful features and on which to involve as many audiences as possible, beyond pure and simple profit.
I wonder if LeBron is also interested in Twitch's new “topless” meta.
