‘King James’, as he was nicknamed at the time, became a legend. His four NBA titles, three Olympic medals (two gold) and his eight distinctions as the most valuable player (MVP), of which four were in finals, confirm this. But, in case something was missing, he is now the monarch with the most points in the history of the league.

At 38 years of age, many athletes think about their personal lives in the face of high competition. This is not the case of LeBron James, current Los Angeles Lakers player, who despite his age and time on the courts continues to be a benchmark and leader in each of the teams he wears.

Since February 8, he is the top scorer in NBA history after surpassing the brand of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar of 38,387 points in the duel against Oklahoma City at the Crypto.com Arena.

Since his arrival in American professional basketball, where he came from high school, he has surpassed milestones to become considered one of the best in the discipline of all time.

James was recruited by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first pick of the draft, or the selection process for new players, in 2003; right in the last season of Michael Jordan as a professional player.

In his first NBA game on October 29, 2003, James had 25 points, nine assists and six rebounds against Sacramento. In short, he converted 12 of 20 field goals and hit 8 of 12 shots in the paint, an appetizer for what the Akron, Ohio-born would be as a scorer.

Despite his youth and not having played games at the college level, James posted 20.9 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 79 games played, all starts in that inaugural season.

The numbers not only earned James the rookie of the year award for that season, but also allowed Cleveland, which a season earlier had finished in last place with a record of 17 wins and 65 losses, to stay one game behind. advance to the playoffs for the first time since the 1997-1998 season when they lost in the first round against the Indiana Pacers.

A season later, LeBron pushed himself and improved his numbers in his second year as a pro. Unfortunately, his 27.2 points per game, 7.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists could not prevent Cleveland from once again staying at the gates of the standings, something they would achieve a year later with James averaging 31.4 points in each presentation.

Basketball or American football, difficult choice

LeBron James was born on December 30, 1984. His physical condition allowed him to emerge as a great athlete. At just 14 years old, James was 1.83 meters tall and at 17 he was already two meters tall.

But the court was not only the space where James began to show that, through sports, he could help his family get ahead. The gridiron also saw the player stand out as the first-team wide receiver for St. Vincent-St. Mary, where records reveal he caught 103 passes for 2,065 yards and 23 touchdowns.

LeBron James plays American football at the Dallas Cowboys field in Arlington, USA, on September 8, 2013. © Tony Gutierrez

But it was the orange ball that ultimately seduced James, partly because of his idol Michael Jordan. “I loved Michael Jordan, the way he approached the game, the way he led his troops when he took the field, and his never-say-die attitude was something I always admired,” James said of the former player and now owner. of the Charlotte Hornets.

From a young age, LeBron stood out and showed that he was going to be a great basketball player to the point that since high school scouts called him “The Chosen One.”

At St. Vincent-St. Mary was where LeBron began to dazzle. There he met Dru Joyce III (did not make it to the NBA but played professionally), Sian Cotton (now a singer), Willie McGee (now director of the athletic program at St. Vincent-St. Mary) and Romeo Travis (non-NBA professional). to dominate college basketball for a brief period.

Such was the prowess displayed by this group, dubbed ‘The Shooting Stars’ by locals, that they quickly garnered national media attention and forced sports authorities to move games from their small gym to the James A. Rhodes Arena. , 15,000 seats, at the University of Akron.

Do I have college eligibility if I went to play another sport besides basketball? How does that rule work? — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2022



It was at that time that the great specialized media of the time such as ‘ESPN Magazine’ and ‘Sports Illustrated’ became interested in LeBron and christened him ‘King James’ due to the waste of talent.

An example of integrity and responsibility with sport

A notable fact in the sports career of LeBron James is that he is the only player who remains active or in the NBA system among those who were chosen in the first round of the 2003 draft. Selection process that, among others, included Carmelo Anthony, today without a team in the best basketball in the world, Chris Bosh (retired) or Carlos Delfino (today in Italian basketball), to name a few.

According to a report written by Jeff Zillgitt for the American publication ‘USA Today Sports’, one of the aspects that has been key to James’ permanence in the league is that he has always maintained his consistency regarding the work ethic in each one of the groups in which he has participated.

“It’s a testament to the discipline he has in his life, and basketball is the result of that. It speaks to the person he is and the game has benefited from that,” Golden State player Draymond Green said.

Kyle Korver, who played 17 seasons in what is considered the best basketball in the world and retired at the age of 38, highlights James’ preparation to face each season, as the secret to the longevity of the first pick in the 2003 draft.

“He’s been physically blessed in ways that are unique but still gets the job done. What’s most impressive is his ability to do it all over again the next day, not just play the games, but work to play the games,” Korver said. who shared with James three seasons in Cleveland.

But in the aforementioned publication, Maverick Carter, who is very close to James, revealed one of the great secrets of the current number 6 of the Lakers: his dedication and respect for the work of nutritionists and physical trainers.

“James spends $1.5 million a year on his body: personal trainers, chefs, nutritionists, massage therapists, cryotherapy, hyperbaric chambers and compression boots,” said LeBron’s partner.

Fourth in assists and top scorer, what else can you expect from James?

A curious fact in the last days of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record as top scorer is that LeBron James made it clear that he is not only a great scorer, but he has also known how to give the ball to his teammates so they can score.

James ranks as the fourth best passer in NBA history, surpassing players like: Steve Nash (10,335 assists), Mark Jackson (10,334 assists) or, to name a few, Magic Johnson (10,141 assists) whose role on the court It was precisely to open the space for his teammates towards the basket.

On the other hand, the former record holder, Abdul-Jabbar and who coincidentally also managed to be the top scorer dressed in a Lakers uniform, has become James’ main fan since he came close to achieving the mark.

“As he approaches my all-time scoring record, I have been a cheerleader rooting for him, happy to pass the mantle on to someone as worthy as an athlete and person,” Abdul-Jabbar said in April 2022.

And it is that his warmth has also been an attribute that has stood out throughout his almost 20 seasons in the NBA.

“He is the best face the NBA has ever had. Think about the day and the era in which we live off cameras and social networks (…) Those things go hand in hand with durability, longevity and consistency”, Green added to ‘USA Today Sports’.

But beyond all that encompasses basketball, James seems not to have gotten over the idea of ​​playing college football. In September 2022 he asked if he was still eligible to play college games, something he could do under the rules.

However, it will be difficult to see James in the short period with an oval ball on the US college gridirons, the reason: he has indicated his intention to share the floor with his son Bronny James.

Bronny currently plays for Sierra Canyon School, a high school renowned for its sports program, and would be eligible for the NCAA, the college basketball program, for the 2023-2024 season.

If he plays and shows that he is ready to make the leap to professional, he could enter the NBA draft in 2024 and thus become the first father and son duo to share a field in the NBA, something only seen in other sports leagues such as the baseball or ice hockey. However, if Bronny decides to go through his full process, he would be playing at the collegiate level until 2027.

So Bronny has, in theory, his father’s ticket out, while LeBron will continue to expand his legacy.

