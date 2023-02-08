LeBron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to set NBA scoring record

LeBron James scored the 36 points he needed to snatch the Kareem Adbul-Jabbar (after 39 years). A long ride 1,410 games. The phenomenon of Los Angeles Lakers with a jump shot 10.9 seconds from the siren in the third quarter of the match against the Oklahoma City Thunder rose to 38,388 points. Nobody like The King who, in his first game in the NBA, in 2003 with the Cleveland Cavaliers (against the Sacramento Kings), began with 25 points. Kareem Adbul-Jabbar became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in 1984 surpassing the 31,419 points previously scored by Wilt Chamberlain, then finished his career at 38,387 in 1989 (after 1,560 games). Now the handover.

LeBron James top scorer NBA: the party with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Immediately the referees stopped the match, while LeBron James he raised his arms to the sky for everyone to celebrate. Here is the microphone ready for The chosen oneaccompanied by Adam Silver And Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Thanks to “loyal Lakers fans” and a thought for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: “Being here in his presence tonight is an honor for me: I ask you all to give him a nice standing ovation”, his words addressing the audience of the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles (the former Staples Center).

lebron don’t forget yours family, mother Gloria, “my beautiful wife”, Savannahchildren, friends, companions, the commissioner Adam Silver and a thought also for the historic former n°1 NBA, David Stern (disappeared in 2020). “I couldn’t have thought of a better way to celebrate such an achievement.”





Meanwhile, in addition to the Los Angeles Lakersall the nba legends of today and yesterday, from Stephen Curry to Dirk Nowitzkipassing through Mano Ginobili, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Magic Johnson and many others celebrated on social media the LeBron James records.

