New York (AFP)

“The King” LeBron James, American basketball legend and Los Angeles Lakers star, was chosen to participate in the traditional annual “All Star” match that brings together the stars of the Eastern and Western regions of the American Professional Basketball League.

This is the twentieth time in a row that James (39 years old) has been chosen, which is a record for the one who has been crowned the best player in the league four times.

The key players in the 73rd edition of the annual showdown, scheduled for February 18 in Indianapolis, are determined through a formula that includes fans voting at a rate of 50 percent, and league players and journalists at a rate of 25 percent each.

James was chosen from among 10 key players to enter the squad for the twentieth consecutive time since 2005 during his second season in the league.

“The King,” who won the league title four times, broke the previous record, which he shared with the second Lakers legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

This year, the traditional confrontation system is being adopted between the players of the Western and Eastern regions, after six years of testing another system in an attempt to restore prestige and interest to a confrontation that has often been criticized for lack of commitment from the participating players.

By topping the Western Conference vote with 3,096,031 million votes, James will be the leader of the squad, and will play alongside a group that includes Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, and Serbian Nikola Jokic, who led the Denver Nuggets to the title last season, and who was crowned the best player award twice.

The squad also includes Slovenian Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) and Canadian Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder).

On the other hand, the Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the star of the Milwaukee Bucks (3,475,698 million votes), will be the leader of the Eastern Conference team, whose starting lineup includes Cameroonian Joel Embiid, the current season’s top scorer (Philadelphia 76ers), Jason Tatum (Boston Celtics), and Tyrese Haliburton. Indiana Pacers and Damian Lillard Milwaukee Bucks.

Tatum said, “You don’t want to guarantee it (selection to participate),” and added, “The public’s constant vote for me is a true honor. I grew up wanting to participate in the All-Star Game every year, and to actually live this dream is wonderful. I am very grateful.” .

The reserve players for both teams will be announced next Thursday, by all coaches of the thirty teams in the league.

League Commissioner Adam Silver also chooses a replacement for any player who is unable to participate in the match, choosing a player from the same region.