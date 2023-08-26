LeBron’s eldest son James Bronnie will return to basketball after cardiac arrest

Los Angeles Lakers son LeBron James Bronnie will return to the sport following a cardiac arrest. About it on social media X (the former name of Twitter) according to The Athletic correspondent Shams Charania.

“Full examination revealed the probable cause of cardiac arrest in Mr. James. This is an anatomically and functionally significant heart disease that can be cured,” Charania explained.

On July 25, ESPN stated that Bronnie James suffered a cardiac arrest while training on July 24. According to the source, the 18-year-old athlete was taken to the hospital. He is a freshman at the University of Southern California. He is scheduled to enter the National Basketball League (NBA) Draft in 2024.

James is a four-time NBA champion (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020). He was named MVP of the regular season and playoffs four times. As part of the US team, the athlete won the Olympic Games in 2008 and 2012.