Sony has announced that the limited-edition LeBron James DualSense wireless controller will be available on July 27 in the United States and in Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom. It will be possible to pre-order the controller in these countries from Thursday 29 June, exclusively via Direct PlayStation. The controller will be available at the recommended retail price of 79.99 euros. With elements inspired by LeBron’s passion for the game and community, the limited-edition LeBron James DualSense wireless controller was created with the athlete’s first-hand collaboration. The accessory features personal images and mottos that represent LeBron’s journey as a personality in the world of sport. It is a full-fledged DualSense controller, but it is the very first time that a sports icon has collaborated with the PlayStation brand to create an exclusive accessory.