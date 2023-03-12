LeBron James: serious accusation of doping on the NBA star

los angeles lakers does not have a good time The quintet occupies the ninth position in the Western Conference of the nba with 33 games won and 34 lost and its top star, Lebron Jamesnot only is he injured, but he faces a tough accusation of doping.

James recovers in order to quickly return to lend a hand to his team, but it doesn’t seem like it will be anytime soon.

Do you use EPO?

Chael Sonnen He is a former UFC fighter and he undertook it against James, whom he points out for using EPO.

“We have the same camel (muscle) so I know exactly what it takes. EPO increases the amount of red blood cells, which gives you more endurance in the match. It is the King of performance enhancers,” said the ex-wrestler.

What is known is that the NBA star takes great care of his form, is very professional and the fortune he invests in staying in the race is high.

However, that accusation leaves many questions in the air, it is a delicate insinuation by the ex-wrestler.

The NBA is one of the organizations that is very strict in terms of doping controls.

