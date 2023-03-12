Monday, March 13, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

LeBron James: serious accusation of doping on the NBA star

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 12, 2023
in Sports
0
LeBron James: serious accusation of doping on the NBA star


close

Lebron James

Lebron James

Photo:

Harry How. Getty Images/AFP

Lebron James

They point him out of using EPO to improve his performance.

los angeles lakers does not have a good time The quintet occupies the ninth position in the Western Conference of the nba with 33 games won and 34 lost and its top star, Lebron Jamesnot only is he injured, but he faces a tough accusation of doping.

See also  Chile: they will penalize parents who do not pay alimony to their children

James recovers in order to quickly return to lend a hand to his team, but it doesn’t seem like it will be anytime soon.
(Great crisis in Colombia: preparation for the 2024 Olympics, ‘upside down’; analysis)(Lizarazo and Pérez, to conquer the world: ‘The time has come for women’)

Do you use EPO?

Chael Sonnen He is a former UFC fighter and he undertook it against James, whom he points out for using EPO.

“We have the same camel (muscle) so I know exactly what it takes. EPO increases the amount of red blood cells, which gives you more endurance in the match. It is the King of performance enhancers,” said the ex-wrestler.

What is known is that the NBA star takes great care of his form, is very professional and the fortune he invests in staying in the race is high.

However, that accusation leaves many questions in the air, it is a delicate insinuation by the ex-wrestler.

The NBA is one of the organizations that is very strict in terms of doping controls.
(What a great goal! The best of the English day, and it was from a Colombian, video)

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  The best signings of the year 2021

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#LeBron #James #accusation #doping #NBA #star

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The challenge posed to the West by Xi Jinping’s third term in China

The challenge posed to the West by Xi Jinping's third term in China

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result