LeBron James raised the question in the past Playoffs about a possible withdrawal. “Let’s see what happens next. Don’t know. I have a lot to think about, to be honest about what it is for me to continue playing basketball, ”the Lakers star confessed after the Nuggets eliminated his team in the playoffs. The NBA player, however, confirmed on Wednesday that he is not giving up basketball, and that he will play for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023/24 season, which will be his 21st season. It is the day that I will be finished. Fortunately for you, that day is not today,” LeBron joked during the ESPY awards ceremony, awards that the ESPN network gives every year to recognize the best in sport.

LeBron will thus become the sixth player in NBA history to play 21 seasons, a list in which he appears alongside Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, Robert Parish, Kevin Willis and Vince Carter. The latter maintains the absolute record with 22 courses in the elite. “I don’t care how many more points he scores, or what he can or can’t do on the court. The real question for me is: can I play this game without cheating?” added James, after winning the ESPY’s ‘Best Record Breaking Performance’. “Listen. You may love me and I know some of you hate me. But the only thing you will always do is respect me and appreciate the way in which I approach basketball and what I have given to this game, ”he declared during his speech, which ended by making the gesture of putting on a crown.

LeBron James retirement rumors

LeBron James’ statements after the Denver Nuggets’ sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Playoffs last May gave much to talk about. James assured that he had “a lot to think about” in relation to his future. These statements at a press conference caused a stir on social media, and ESPN journalist Dave McMenamin later spoke with LeBron to clarify what he meant by these words and reported on his Twitter account that James was considering “whether to continue playing” or not.

Since then, there was no more news about a possible withdrawal and the uncertain future of the player. The Lakers have operated in the offices with the idea that LeBron would return for at least a year with those in purple and gold. The top scorer in NBA history has assured on several occasions in the past that he would like to play in the best league on the planet with his son Bronny, who is now in college basketball with USC.

Despite having won the NBA 4 times, being MVP 4 times and averaging 27.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists in his 20 years in the NBA, it seems that the Lakers player he wants more.

