Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James He put his Brentwood, Los Angeles mansion up for sale for $ 20 million. The impressive home has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a gym, and a large pool with a spectacular view.

The NBA’s four-ring winner had purchased the 882-square-meter property in 2015. He recently bought another $ 36 million mansion in Beverly Hills, where he will reside with his family..

LeBron’s mansion stands a few blocks from the property where former football player OJ Simpson lived during the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman.

LeBron sells his mansion for $ 20 million. Credit: Backgrid

In 2017, the American press had published images of the racist messages that had been painted on the front door of the basketball player’s house. “No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being black in the United States is hard. And we still have a long way, as a society, to feel the same,” the player lamented in a press conference at that time after the reprehensible act.

He had acquired the property in 2015. Credit: Backgrid

The 23 that is increasingly committed to social movements said days ago after his team’s victory over Portland: “I speak of my people, I speak of equality, social injustice, racism, systematic suppression of the vote. There is no way to that I limit myself only to dedicate myself to sports because I understand this platform and how powerful my voice is. “

As for basketball, the Los Angeles Lakers are second in the Western Conference behind the Utah Jazz with 24 wins and 11 losses. After the great victory against the Golden State Warriors 117-91, in the next game they face the Phoenix Suns who are fifth. In the 2020-21 season, LeBron’s numbers average 25.5 in points, 8.1 in rebounds, 7.8 in assists and 24.04 in losses.

