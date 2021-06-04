Berlin (DPA)

LeBron James has ruled out participating with the US basketball team in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. James, 36, participated with the US team in three Olympics, but he did not participate in the 2016 Rio Olympics, and James indicated, earlier in this world, that he is considering playing with the US team in Tokyo.

However, after his Lakers lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, he said he will instead spend the coming months promoting his new movie, “Space Jam: New Legacy,” which is set to release in July.

When asked if there was a possibility to participate in the Olympics, James said: No, I think I will play for the Toon team, the name of the team he plays for in the movie, this summer instead of the Olympics.

“I think that’s what I’m focused on, trying to beat the Monstars or Goon,” he said. “I didn’t have much success against the Suns, so I turn my attention to Goon, here in July, in the middle of the month.

“So I’ll let my ankle rest for a month and then I’ll get ready with Lola, Taz, Granny, Bugs and the rest of the crew,” he said. So, I hope to see you at the match.”