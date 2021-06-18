Lebron James will be in charge of starring in the new movie of Space Jam: A New Legacy, so the basketball player of the Lakers took the opportunity to debut his new tennis shoes, the LeBron 19, along with the feature film.

Obviously, this will be the same shoe as LeBron will carry throughout the film, giving tennis even more promotion. Jason Petrie, designer of the Lebron 19, said A New Legacy had a direct influence on footwear:

“We have been guided by what happens in the film, we wanted to give the Lebron a new feeling that resembles another world, a space age. “

Of course, this will not be the only merchandise related to the movie. The uniforms of both the Toon Squad as from Goon squad, in addition to other products such as shirts and jackets.

Space Jam: A New Legacy arrives next July 16 in cinemas and HBO Max.

Via: Life and Style