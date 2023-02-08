LeBron James is now the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. The 38-year-old Los Angeles Lakers superstar took over the record of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who had almost 39 years to his name and 38,387 points, in the home game against Oklahoma City Thunder (130-133) with a score of 38 points. made.

,,This is one of the most impressive records in the sport”, James said last week. ,,You can compare this with the home run record in baseball. It’s the kind of record you think will never be broken.” Abdul-Jabbar, now 75, had been the NBA’s all-time leading scorer since April 5, 1984. The then Los Angeles Lakers player then took over the record from Wilt Chamberlain. Abdul-Jabbar retired five years later, after 1560 regular season games.

James played his 1,410th game in the NBA on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The American made his debut in 2003 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the club near his hometown of Akron (Ohio). After years of unsuccessfully trying to become a champion with the Cavaliers, James switched to the Miami Heat in 2010. The basketball player had already been named the NBA's Most Valuable Player (MVP) twice.

Three championship rings for James

With the Miami Heat, ‘King James’ managed to conquer championship rings in 2012 and 2013. When his dream was fulfilled, the superstar returned to Cleveland to fulfill an old promise. James led the ‘Cavs’ to their first championship in 2016.

Two years later he opted for a new challenge. James wanted to turn the Los Angeles Lakers, which had been underperforming for years, into a top club again. He succeeded, because in the 2019-2020 season, disrupted by the corona virus, he gave the Lakers their seventeenth title in the NBA.

LeBron James as the Cleveland Cavaliers champion. © AP



Since then the club has been going downhill in terms of performance, but James just keeps on scoring. With an average of 30 points per game, he is still one of the top scorers in the NBA. James had been the all-time leading scorer of the playoffs for some time and now he is also of the regular season.

The superstar has one more goal: to play in the NBA with his son Bronny. The 18-year-old Bronny can be picked up by a club next year in the draft. Father and son on one team, that’s LeBron James’ last wish in the NBA.