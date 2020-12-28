The outstanding performance of Marc Gasol with the Lakers in the victory against the Timberwolves by 127-91, he made the Spanish center’s teammates praise his work and his abilities after the game.

LeBron James was asked about Marc Gasol and, making a comparison with Rajon Rondo and the facilities to open holes in rival defenses, he said the following: “There are some players who see the plays before they happen. They do it with their head and they do it with their passes. Well, Marc is one of them.”. “See this sport in a way very similar to how I see it“, large.

Frank Vogel, the team’s coach, was also questioned about the Spaniard’s game and the change with respect to the other games he has played with the Lakers. “With Marc at the high post we have finally seen how we can be when we play with him there”he said in reference to having to do without Anthony Davis. “He was fantastic tonight. And let’s be clear: we didn’t do enough with him in the first two games. But all of our players know that when the ball reaches Marc Gasol, it’s time to get active and move.”he added.

In an interview in Spectrum SportsNet, the official television of the Lakers, Gasol himself spoke about what the victory against the Timberwolves had meant:

“We move a lot and pass the ball. Obviously we had a seriously damaged team in front of their offense, but we have made the defense tough by sharing the ball and helping each other.”

“When you have a player like AD out, you will feel it in many ways. We have made a collective effort. Defensively we have done a good job on the ball, communicating and executing the schemes we had prepared before the game”

“LeBron? He is a very unique player. His understanding of the game is very high, he sees everything on both sides of the court and he is very generous. Sometimes he has so many options that it must be hard for him to choose one.”