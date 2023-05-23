Los Angeles (AFP) – After being eliminated on Monday in the final of the Western Conference of the NBA, the superstar of the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James, sowed doubts about his immediate future and, according to the chain ‘ESPN’, he would be considering a possible withdrawal.

At the press conference, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer dodged questions about his upcoming season with the Lakers before releasing a cryptic message.

“We’ll see what happens from now on. I don’t know. I have a lot to think about, to be honest. I have a lot to think about. For me personally, moving forward with basketball, I have a lot to think about,” James said.

Subsequently, a reporter from the ‘ESPN’ chain reported that James, who aspired to reach his eleventh Finals and fight for his fifth ring, told him that he considers not playing next year.

TNT reporter Chris Haynes tweeted that James is “considering” retirement, citing unnamed league sources.

LeBron lived a bitter end to his twentieth season in the NBA with the defeat of his Lakers 113-111 against the Nuggets, who ended the series by a resounding 4-0.

At 38 years old, James tried to avoid elimination by all means, achieving 40 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists without resting for a single minute.

“We fell short of our goal”

In the press conference, the forward expressed his frustration at the loss although he recognized the superiority of the Nuggets.

“I haven’t even started to think about next year. We had a great run (in the playoffs) but we fell short of our goal. Our goal is always to win championships. That’s what this franchise is about. It’s disappointing,” he said.

Lakers superstar LeBron James (R) greets Jamal Murray after his team’s loss in the Western Conference finals on May 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, USA. © Harry How / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

The Lakers were one of the surprises of these playoffs after qualifying in the playoffs and eliminating the Grizzlies, the second seed in the West, and the Warriors, current champions.

“I think (the season) was good. I don’t like to say it was a successful year because I don’t play for anything but winning championships at this point in my career. I’m not excited about getting to the conference finals. I’ve done it many times And it’s not fun for me not being able to be part of the Finals,” he stressed.

LeBron James has two more seasons on his contract with the Lakers but in the second he has an option to become a free agent.

The player has always declared his intention to continue in the league until he plays with his son Bronny, who can be selected from the 2024 Draft.