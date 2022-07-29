This time the shot is from three … nta. 30 million euros, so much has decided to invest the Lakers superstar LeBron James, as announced by Canyon Bicycles, the German bicycle brand that sponsors, among others, Mathieu Van der Poel’s Alpecin-Fenix ​​and Alejandro’s Movistar Valverde.

Canyon announced today that it has received two investments from US companies LRMR Ventures and SC Holdings, both of which are strategic as it aims to strengthen its presence in the US market and diversify its offering. The first of the two, LRMR Ventures, is in fact LeBron’s “family office”, while the other is run by his friend and businessman Maverick Carter. As these are private investments, the exact figures have not been shared, but reports suggest that the investment is around 30 million euros.

LeBron and Mathieu

Everything has already been written about LeBron James: first NBA player in history to exceed one billion euros in earnings while still in business. Not bad for a boy who grew up without a father, raised homeless in one of the most difficult cities in America, left on a stranger’s sofa, for so many years every different night, wondering if mom Gloria would come home. Today he is still a dominant player who pursues his dream of him once his career is over, that is, to own an NBA franchise. But before he even stops playing, LeBron is already close to being able to afford it. Mathieu Van der Poel, on the other hand, is one of the greatest classic hunters of this generation, one of the big Four (Pogacar, Van Aert, Bernal, Alaphilippe). Mathieu is the flying Dutchman who jumps on three bikes: road, mountain bike and cyclocross. He is 27 years old, he won two Flanders and that stage of the Tour, on Mur de Bretagne, an uphill final on a tear, which gave him the yellow jersey never worn by his grandfather Poulidor. Now the incredible combination with the legend of the basker, they dream of who knows what new goals.