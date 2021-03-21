LeBron James, at the time of his injury during the Lakers-Atlanta game. Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

LeBron James writhed in pain on the court, left her hitting a chair in his wake, and tweeted shortly after that nothing causes him more anger and sadness than not being able to be prepared to help his teammates. The Lakers lost to Atlanta (94-99), but the worst thing for the Los Angeles team was the injury to their star. The official medical statement explains that he suffers a sprained right ankle and, as is customary in the NBA, limits himself to indicating that he will be out for an indefinite period of time.

LeBron’s injury has caused deep concern in the Lakers because he is an essential player in their plans to repeat the title they won last season. His loss is added, in addition, is added to that of Anthony Davis, injured in the Achilles tendon and has been out since February 14. The reappearance of Marc Gasol, who has missed the last seven games due to the protocols against the covid, is more urgent than ever.

The entire league is on edge over the LeBron situation. If his absence lasts for a long time, I could have a decisive influence on the development of the competition. The Lakers are third in the Western Conference, with 28 wins and 14 losses. They have 30 games to play in the regular phase before starting the playoffs, May 22.

Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates! I’m hurt inside and out right now. 🤦🏾‍♂️. The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left. #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 – LeBron James (@KingJames) March 21, 2021

LeBron’s injury occurred in the second quarter, when Solomon Hill fell on his right ankle. The Lakers number 23 twisted in pain on the court clutching his right ankle. Some of LeBron’s teammates criticized Solomon Hill because they considered his action to be dirty and unnecessary. The Lakers star continued playing for a few minutes and scored a triple that allowed him to reach 10 points, a minimum score that he has obtained in 1,036 consecutive games. But shortly after he had to withdraw. His anger was evident and he knocked over a chair on his way to the locker room.

LeBron, 36, is in his 18th season in the NBA and is one of the players who has missed the fewest games in his career. It has been precisely in his stage in the Lakers, which began in July 2018, when he has lost more times. In the regular phase, they played 55 games in the 2018-2019 season and 67 last season, in addition to the 21 they needed to become champions. This season he has played 41 games and only missed one.

You can follow SPORTS in Facebook Y Twitter, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.