Paris (Reuters)

Veteran American star LeBron James, who helped his country beat France and win the Olympic men’s basketball gold, said he cannot imagine participating in the next Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028.

Asked if he would consider playing in the next summer Olympics in the United States, James, 39, said: “I can’t imagine playing in Los Angeles, but I also couldn’t imagine playing in Paris. Four years from now, I can’t imagine myself playing in the Olympics.”

In the Olympic final against host France, James scored 14 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out 10 assists.

James is considered by many to be one of the greatest players in basketball history.

With the US team’s victory, James won his third Olympic title in his career.